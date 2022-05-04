TDP writes to NHRC seeking action against SI for excesses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take action against an SI and a ruling YSRC leader for allegedly assaulting the son of a differently-abled woman.

In a letter written to the NHRC on Tuesday, Ramaiah said the SI assaulted the complainant at Chilamathur police station in the Hindupur Assembly constituency of Sathya Sai district. In the Chilamathur incident, Padmavati, a differently-abled woman belonging to a BC community from Sanjeevaraya Palem, has been getting a pension for several years.

Local YSRC leaders have recently stopped her pension alleging that her family was not in favour of the ruling party. Her son G Venugopal, aged about 35 years, approached the local YSRC leader Damodar Reddy seeking pension. He was attacked and abused by the YSRC leader.

Damodar Reddy allegedly threatened that Padmavati would not get the pension till they changed their political affiliation. Later, Damodar Reddy filed a false complaint against Venugopal in the Chilamathur police station. When Venugopal visited the police station to explain the facts, SI Rangadu assaulted and abused him, the TDP leader said.