STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure women’s safety at stations: Panel to railways

Women’s Commission writes letters to SCR GM, GRP SP seeking details of measures taken at railway stations for safety of women.

Published: 05th May 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways. (File Photo)

South Central Railways. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AP Women’s Commission on Wednesday sent letters to the South Central Railway general manager and Government Railway Police (GRP) SP seeking details of the measures taken at railway stations across the State for the safety of women. The letters were sent in the wake of recent incidents of sexual assault at Gurazala and Repalle railway stations. 

The Women’s Commission also sent another letter to the National Women’s Commission appealing it to direct the Railway ministry and railway police to take precautionary measures for the safety and security of women in all railway stations. AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma asked the railway officials to inform the measures taken to set up separate waiting rooms for women and girls, CC cameras, washrooms, lighting, and drinking water facilities at railway stations.

She also requested them to conduct an inquiry into the  Gurazala and Repalle sexual assaults and take necessary action to do justice to the women survivours and see that such incidents do not recur at any railway station in the state. She asked them to submit a report on the measures taken for the safety of women at railway stations, within a week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GRP South Central Railway safety women sexual assault
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp