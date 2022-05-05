Ensure women’s safety at stations: Panel to railways

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AP Women’s Commission on Wednesday sent letters to the South Central Railway general manager and Government Railway Police (GRP) SP seeking details of the measures taken at railway stations across the State for the safety of women. The letters were sent in the wake of recent incidents of sexual assault at Gurazala and Repalle railway stations.

The Women’s Commission also sent another letter to the National Women’s Commission appealing it to direct the Railway ministry and railway police to take precautionary measures for the safety and security of women in all railway stations. AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma asked the railway officials to inform the measures taken to set up separate waiting rooms for women and girls, CC cameras, washrooms, lighting, and drinking water facilities at railway stations.

She also requested them to conduct an inquiry into the Gurazala and Repalle sexual assaults and take necessary action to do justice to the women survivours and see that such incidents do not recur at any railway station in the state. She asked them to submit a report on the measures taken for the safety of women at railway stations, within a week.