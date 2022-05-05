Former TD MLA finds fault with APERC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar wondered whether the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) was working to protect power consumers or the YSRC government. He strongly objected to the APERC ‘supporting’ Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies, which were destroying the power sector as a whole.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, he said the APERC was making statements that should have been made by the government to support its ‘anti-people’ policies. This was in total violation of responsibilities of the APERC as a constitutional institution, he said.

He alleged that the APERC issued a variety of orders in recent times that were solely aimed at serving the personal interests of Jagan.“The APERC order that should be in effect from April 8 to 22, is still in force. Jagan’s greedy and corrupt policies have turned the State into Andhakaraandhra Pradesh,” he charged.

The TDP leader reminded that the electricity load relief, discharge and power cuts were matters concerned to the government but not to the APERC. He slammed the APERC for protecting the government by ordering that power should not be purchased in the open market at more than Rs 12 per unit. How could it give such an order when industries, students and general consumers were facing hardship due to power cuts? he questioned.