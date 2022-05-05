National Education Policy-2020: Governor to meet Vice-Chancellors today 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is the Chancellor of the State Universities, will convene a conference of the Vice-Chancellors at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, said Harichandan will deliver keynote address in the conference and interact with the Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities on the status of implementation of the National Education Policy-2020.

The Governor will also provide guidance to the Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities, as the launch of NEP 2020 is going to complete two years soon. Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture will participate.