STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Education Policy-2020: Governor to meet Vice-Chancellors today 

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is the Chancellor of the State Universities, will convene a conference of the Vice-Chancellors at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. 

Published: 05th May 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is the Chancellor of the State Universities, will convene a conference of the Vice-Chancellors at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. 

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, said Harichandan will deliver keynote address in the conference and interact with the Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities on the status of implementation of the National Education Policy-2020.

The Governor will also provide guidance to the Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities, as the launch of NEP 2020 is going to complete two years soon. Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture will participate. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Durbar Hall Raj Bhavan National Education Policy-2020
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp