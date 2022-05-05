Rythu Bharosa Kendras of AP nominated for UN Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s initiative, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have won international recognition after being nominated for the United Nations Award.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the RBK initiative was nominated by the Centre for Champion Award, the highest recognition given by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN.

The RBKs are the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and they serve as a one-stop centre for farmers for all their needs and the concept is a game-changer in the agriculture sector, Kakani said.

The RBK concept is one of the six initiatives that were nominated by the Centre for the UN Award. The initiative has revolutionised the agriculture sector by meeting farmers’ needs from seed to sale.

RBKs are a role model, serving at the village level for the past two years and the 10,778 outlets have been supplying quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, besides farm machinery and have become knowledge hubs, he said.