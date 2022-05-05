STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temple moots Rahu Ketu puja with gold imprints

The temple generates an annual revenue of approximately Rs 200 crore just from the ticket sales for the Rahu Ketu puja.

Published: 05th May 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti. ( Photo | EPS)

Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti. ( Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: For the first time in the history of the renowned Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti, the administration is likely to introduce Rahu Ketu puja with gold imprints. The proposals for the same have been sent to the State Endowments Department. 

The temple generates annual revenue of approximately Rs 200 crore just from the ticket sales for the Rahu Ketu puja. At present, the puja is conducted with silver, panchaloha (alloy of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and iron) and copper imprints. The ticket fares for these range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. 

“We have sent proposals to the government to introduce Rahu Ketu imprints in gold as there has been a popular demand from the devotees. The price will be fixed after considering all aspects,” Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy said. 

As per sources, the ticket fare for the puja with gold imprints would be approximately Rs 25,000. The temple administration hopes the initiative will help the temple to generate more revenue, which can be used for development activities.

While 5,000 devotees on an average take part in the Rahu Ketu puja at the Srikalahasti temple daily, around 30,000-35,000 have darshan during weekdays and approximately 70,000 during weekends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikalahasteeswara Temple Srikalahasti Rahu Ketu puja State Endowments Department revenue copper imprints
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp