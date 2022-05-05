Temple moots Rahu Ketu puja with gold imprints

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: For the first time in the history of the renowned Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Srikalahasti, the administration is likely to introduce Rahu Ketu puja with gold imprints. The proposals for the same have been sent to the State Endowments Department.

The temple generates annual revenue of approximately Rs 200 crore just from the ticket sales for the Rahu Ketu puja. At present, the puja is conducted with silver, panchaloha (alloy of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and iron) and copper imprints. The ticket fares for these range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

“We have sent proposals to the government to introduce Rahu Ketu imprints in gold as there has been a popular demand from the devotees. The price will be fixed after considering all aspects,” Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy said.

As per sources, the ticket fare for the puja with gold imprints would be approximately Rs 25,000. The temple administration hopes the initiative will help the temple to generate more revenue, which can be used for development activities.

While 5,000 devotees on an average take part in the Rahu Ketu puja at the Srikalahasti temple daily, around 30,000-35,000 have darshan during weekdays and approximately 70,000 during weekends.