9K kgs of PDS rice seized

According to the police, special raids are being conducted to prevent illegal transportation of PDS rice.

Published: 06th May 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Thursday seized 9,000 kgs of PDS rice and arrested three persons at various places in Bapatla district.

According to the police, special raids are being conducted to prevent the illegal transportation of PDS rice. As a part of it, police found 100 bags of PDS rice being illegally transported in Adipudi village in Karamchedu, and 80 bags in Idupulapadu village in Inkollu.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal transportation PDS rice in the district.

Comments

