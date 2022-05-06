STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collective efforts needed to overcome Polavaram project hurdles: Ambati

The first question is how could they construct a diaphragm wall without completing the two cofferdams.

Published: 06th May 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu who inspected the Polavaram project works on Thursday, blamed the previous TDP regime for the delay in the execution of the project. Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the work progress with engineers, Ambati said the diaphragm wall of the project was damaged during floods in 2020 and 2021 due to faulty planning and execution of the project by the TDP government.

“They had left every aspect of the project incomplete and executed the works in a haphazard manner without proper planning. The first question is how could they construct a diaphragm wall without completing the two cofferdams. Their folly has caused Rs 400 crore loss,” he said, adding that it would take some time for the project to complete, even though the State government is making every effort for its completion at the earliest. 

The Water Resources Department, Polavaram Project Authority, Central Water Commission, and other stakeholders should make collective efforts to overcome the hurdles in the completion of the project, he said. 

Experts visited the Polavaram project site recently and after submission of their report to the Centre, a decision on how to proceed further with regard to the diaphragm wall we be taken. The State government has sent some designs to address the issue and they need to be considered and approved by the Centre,” he said and opined that recent changes in the designs due to diaphragm wall damage may escalate project costs further. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu Polavaram project Water Resources TDP
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp