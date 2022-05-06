STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doctor demands Rs 16,000 for postmortem, suspended

Mudiraj and his wife Muneeswari belong to Rayakunta village in West Godavari and they migrated to Udayagiri area to eke out a living as farmhands.

Published: 06th May 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A government doctor was placed under suspension on Wednesday for allegedly demanding Rs 16,000 from the kin of a suicide victim for conducting a postmortem.  A video of Dr Samdhani, medical officer at the hospital in Udayagiri, demanding the bribe for postmortem went viral on social media.  

Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr V Vinod Kumar suspended Dr Samdhani based on a preliminary probe report submitted by the District Collector. A departmental inquiry has been launched against the doctor. Nellore police extended a financial aid of Rs 40,000 to the victim’s family for the final rites and arranged an ambulance for shifting the body to his native place.

Mudiraj and his wife Muneeswari belong to Rayakunta village in West Godavari and they migrated to Udayagiri area to eke out a living as farmhands. Mudiraj died by suicide in the late hours of Tuesday. His family said he took the extreme step due to debt burden. 

Dr Samdhani demanded Rs 16,000 from Muneeswari to conduct the postmortem. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh deplored the indifference of the YSRC government to inhuman incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government doctor suspension suicide victim postmortem Bribe
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp