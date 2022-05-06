Jagan opens Tata cancer hospital in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that with the support of TATA and renowned Oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, the state government will set up a state-of-the-art oncology centre soon.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) in Tirupati on Thursday. Built at a cost of Rs 180 crore, the sprawling cancer hospital was constructed by Tata Trusts on a site allotted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that administers the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the State government increased the number of medical services under the Aarogyasri scheme and even treatment for cancer can be availed free of cost. He said that the TTD is putting a lot of effort into building medical infrastructure and partnering with many institutions to expand healthcare services.

“This initiative of Tatas collaborating with TTD and State government will definitely address the gap of cancer care infrastructure in the State, providing quality medical care for cancer to the needy at an affordable price,” he said and thanked Tatas for bringing in a state-of-the-art cancer care hospital in Tirupati.

Earlier, after laying the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital, which is being constructed by the TTD at Alipiri, and launched the services of cleft palate, hearing and dumb wards in BIRRD Hospital.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the elevated expressway Srinivasa Sethu (Garuda Varadhi) and inaugurated five solid waste management plants of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati. The services in BIRRD and Srinivas Sethu are funded by the TTD. The children’s super-specialty hospital is being constructed by the TTD at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore in 6.5 acres of land.

SVBC online radio’s logo launched

The Chief Minister also unveiled the logo of SVBC’s (Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel) online radio channel and examined the 3-D model of the Paediatric Super Specialty Hospital. He hailed the services of Dr Srinath Reddy, the director of Sri Padmavati Hridayalaya, for performing over 300 open heart surgeries successfully on infants at the hospital. The CM felicitated Mamta Carroll, organiser of the NGO Smile Train institute, which is providing free treatment for children with ailments like cleft Palate, deaf and dumbness.