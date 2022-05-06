STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu’s convoy stopped on his way to Rushikonda

The Education Minister who could not conduct class X exams properly should resign immediately.

Published: 06th May 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy being stopped by police at Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Thursday on his way to Rushikonda.( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mild tension prevailed when police stopped the convoy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Yendada while he was going to Rushikonda on Thursday. The police said no permission was given to Naidu’s visit to Rushikonda. Deploring the stoppage of Naidu’s convoy, TDP activists gathered at the place in large numbers to stage a protest, which resulted in a traffic jam. The police took some TDP activists into custody. Objecting to it, the Leader of Opposition wondered whether Rushikonda was in Pakistan. 

Earlier, Naidu addressed TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam. He said the TDP launched the ‘Badude Badudu’ protest to highlight the ‘failures’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts and the financial burden imposed on people by hiking taxes, power tariffs, and RTC fare.Participating in the ‘Badude Badudu’ protest at Tallavalasa in Anandapuram mandal, Naidu lashed out at Jagan. 

He said the people of Visakhapatnam want development and not capital. The State had never seen a worst Chief Minister like Jagan since Independence. The Education Minister who could not conduct class X exams properly should resign immediately. Curbs are being imposed on all welfare schemes to do away with them slowly, Naidu alleged.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to protect the State from further disaster. The TDP’s return to power in the State in the next elections will be the only remedy for all the ills of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Naidu said.

