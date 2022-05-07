6-year-old sexually assaulted in Narsipatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour at Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district on Friday. The girl, who accompanied her elder sister to nature’s call, was allegedly whisked away by the accused, Sai, and perpetrated the crime. When the girl’s sister told her parents that someone took away the 6-year-old, they began a search for her.

The girl’s parents found her in an unconscious state with severe bleeding. She was immediately shifted to the Narsipatnam Area Hospital. ASP Manikantha Chandol and RDO Govinda Rao visited the hospital and enquired about the girl’s condition. A case was registered. Later, the girl was shifted to the King George Hospital for better treatment. The police arrested the accused and produced him in a local court, which remanded him.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Ushasri Charan visited the KGH to console the victim. "All steps will be taken to award stringent punishment to the accused. The government will support the family of the victim," she said. Former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, who also visited the hospital, said the girl should be given the best medical treatment.

He alleged that the State government failed on all fronts. "It was high time the Chief Minister held a review meeting on the law and order situation in the State," he said. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha expressed shock over the Narsipatnam incident. She spoke to police officials of Anakapalle and directed them to take stern action against the accused.