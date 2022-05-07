Cruise service from Vizag to Puducherry, Chennai in June

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as Vizag is gearing up for full-fledged cruise services from early next year after commissioning a cruise terminal, Cordelia Cruise has come up with entertainment on high seas for Vizagites.Cruise ship Empress has offered a three-night trip from Vizag to Chennai and Puducherry on June 8, 15 and 22.

According to the cruise liner, it will be an unforgettable holiday experience, without leaving the comfort of the cruise. People can enjoy the thrills of exploring a new destination on the high seas, with mouth-watering Indian and international food, and thrilling adventure activities.

The facilities on board include food court, starlight restaurant, swimming pool, fitness centre, lounges, DJ entertainment, casino, live shows, Cordelia Academy for Kids, Jain food and rock climbing. They are five types of plush rooms onboard. They include interior, ocean view, balcony, suite and chairman’s suite.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said permission has been given to berth the cruise ship at the port following a representation by its local representative JM Baxi group. It is the first cruise liner visiting Vizag post-Covid.

Cruise tourism will get a big push as there may be visits by more cruise ships to the port after the rainy season. Cruise tourism will come to stay in Vizag as a Rs 96 crore cruise terminal and a berth are expected to be ready by March, he said. According to sources, there has been a good response to Cordelia Cruise.

Its Empress will arrive here on June 8 morning and set off in the evening. It will reach Chennai en route to Puducherry. Cordelia is offering a three-night service from Visakhapatnam to Puducherry and Chennai. The sailing dates are June 8, 15 and 22. The ship has a capacity to accommodate 1,500 to 1,800 passengers and bookings are open.

The first cruise service will arrive here on June 8 and set sail for Puducherry same night. The entire day 2 will be at sea. It will reach Puducherry on June 10 morning. After the visit of passengers to various places in Puducherry it will sail to Chennai. Though it is a foreign cruise liner, permissions have been given to visit only Indian coasts.

There will be two more services on June 15 and 22 from Visakhapatnam. Tariff for Indian standard room is Rs 48,582, Ocean View Rs 60,3893, mini-suite Rs 1,06,024 and suite Rs 1,89,772. All are double occupancy rooms. The prices are dynamic and they may change based on the availability of rooms, according to the cruise liner sources.

Though some cruise liners visited Vizag earlier, there are no regular services from the city till now. The world’s largest floating library MV Logos Hope visited the city in 2011. Operated by Google Books for All (GBA), an international charitable organisation based in Germany, Logos Hope is the biggest among the four GBA ships. The ship was docked for almost nine days at the container terminal of the port.