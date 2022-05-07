IRCTC to run Swadesh Darshan train

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run Swadesh Darshan tourist trains with attractive packages.The first package — North India Train Tour with Mata Vaishnodevi covering Agra, Mathura, Vaishnodevi and Amritsar. The tour will begin on May 7 from Tirupati/Renigunta via Vijayawada and Secundrabad.

While the fare for the sleeper coach will be Rs 18,120 and the third AC will be at Rs 22,165.

The second package — Mahalaya Pind Daan Express Secundrabad covers Varanasi, Prayag Sangam and Gaya. The journey will begin on September 15 from Secundrabad via Vijayawada, Visakhapatna and Bhubaneswar.

Cost per head is Rs 14,485 for the sleeper class and Rs 18,785 for the third AC. These packages include budget non-AC hotel accommodation with a twin or triple sharing basis, pure vegetarian meals, and sightseeing.