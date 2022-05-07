STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu calls for united movement against ‘lawless’ YSRC regime 

The former chief minister urged the TDP activists to roar like a lion and fight like Kondaveeti Simham and Bobbili Puli, which were memorable films of NTR. 

Published: 07th May 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a party meeting at Prathipadu in combined East Godavari district  on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for a people’s movement in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu urged all sections of the society to join a historic agitation against the anarchic rule of the YSRC government. Asserting that the TDP will lead the agitation, he said the party is willing to make any kind of sacrifices.

On the third day of his ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign, the TDP chief reached the united East Godavari district. He held a meeting with Telugu Desam activists of Prathipadu and Tuni assembly segments. He asserted that crimes and atrocities would stop only when the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was thrown out of power.

Gangsters under the infuence of ganja are entering homes to rape helpless women. This Chief Minister should step down immediately, he demanded. Naidu said the YSRC rulers were so shameless that they started blaming the TDP for rapes and murders. The fact was that only the TDP will be able to save the people from crimes and atrocities under the ‘lawless’ regime of Jagan, the TDP chief argued. Naidu expressed concern over the rape and murder of a girl on Thursday. 

The Home Minister’s statement on the mothers’ role in rearing daughters are objectionable, he said. Naidu accused the Home Minister Taneti Vanitha of just reading out statements given by YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. The former chief minister urged the TDP activists to roar like a lion and fight like Kondaveeti Simham and Bobbili Puli, which were memorable films of NTR. 

