Two wanted Maoists arrested, 5 others surrender 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two most-wanted Maoists were arrested, while five others surrendered, police said on Friday. Welcoming their decision to join the mainstream, DGP Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy said the State government would extend all facilities under the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation policy’ to the five.

Addressing the media at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, the DGP said the two arrested Maoists — Korra Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh and Seendri Jagan— carried a reward of `4 lakh and `1 lakh, respectively, on their heads.

Rao (54), hailing from Gillelabanda of Alluri Sitaramaraju district, was a member of Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee and an accused in 100 cases. During his association with the Maoist party from 2002 to 2022, Nagesh participated in two exchanges of fire and committed three murders.

“Nagesh was the mastermind behind the murder of two EOFs and another five persons, including one village president, in 2016 and 2017,” the DGP said. Seendri Jagan was a party member of Galikonda area committee. “He used to provide food to Maoists and later performed sentry and patrolling duties. In his six-year association with the banned party, Jagan attended several Maoist meetings,” the DGP added.

The surrendered men were identified as three party members of Galikonda area committee -- Killo Raju alias Pedapadu Raju, Seendri Mohan alias Jambri, Vanthala Bhaskar alias Jattu, and two militia commanders of Galikonda Dalam -- Gemmili Kesu alias Pamurai Kesu and Vanthala Krishna. “Killo Raju was involved in 54 cases, Mohan was wanted in 40 cases, Kesu was accused in 20 cases, Krishna was named in 19 cases and Bhaskar had one murder case registered against him. All seven hailed from Alluri Sitharama Raju district,” the DGP added.

The officer said the Maoists were losing the support of the tribespeople. “Lack of people’s support for Maoist activities and the welfare programmes being implemented for tribals were some of the reasons for the surrender of these activists,” he said. The DGP further said there was considerable disillusionment among the cadre and many were opposing the killing of tribals after branding them as police informers. “The Maoist cadre strength in the state had fallen from 100 to 48 in the past one year,” he said.

Killo Raju said that the situation has changed in the field as party members have been facing difficulties during police combing operations. “We are forced to starve for weeks when police take up combing operations. The people were questioning the Maoists for opposing development activities such as building roads, hospitals, schools and other amenities. Locals, especially Adivasis, are not supporting them and Maoists are feeling the pressure,” he said.