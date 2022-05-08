Home Minister Vanitha ridicules Naidu’s stand on English education

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Slamming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks that students are becoming incompetent with the implementation of English medium in government schools, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha sought to know why Naidu objecting English medium, which is intended to benefit the poor and weaker sections in getting better education and career opportunities.

She pointed out that Naidu’s family members studied in English medium abroad and criticised TDP leaders for their irresponsible comments.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of various development works at Bhavanipuram on Saturday, she ridiculed the comments made by Naidu who was the Chief Minister for 14 years despite knowing that only education can ensure a bright future in the lives of weaker sections. “People are happy over the three-year rule of YSRC government as their economic condition has been improved.”