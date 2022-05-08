'Pay Rs 45 more for Sarkaaru Vaari Paata'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has permitted managements of cinema theatres to enhance ticket prices for Mahesh Babu- starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie by Rs 45 for all classes for 10 days from the date of release (May 12).

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the third film to get permission from the government to enhance ticket prices after RRR and Acharya. As per the new policy, the government will notify separate rates for a period of 10 days from the date of release of ‘super high budget films’ (production cost above Rs 100 crore).