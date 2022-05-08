STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police trying to cover up ‘rape and murder’, alleges Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused police of trying to cover up the ‘rape and murder’ of B Pharmacy student at Gorantla in Sri Satya Sai district.

Published: 08th May 2022

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused police of trying to cover up the ‘rape and murder’ of a B Pharmacy student at Gorantla in Sri Satya Sai district.

Lokesh spoke over a video call to the girl’s father Gopi and assured him of total support in his fight for justice in his daughter’s case He consoled the father and said the life of a sister, who has a bright future, was cut short abruptly.

The TDP MLC termed it very painful to see so many atrocities being committed on women and girls continuously in the State The ghastly incidents were taking place in all corners of the State.

Lokesh deplored that the police were enacting a drama in order to suppress the killing of the girl. They declared her death a suicide even before the post-mortem report was received. It was clear that the police were taking the issue very casually, he alleged.    
 

