Quitting not an option for bodybuilder cop

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR : By profession, he is a police constable who enforces law and order when there is a need. By passion, he is a bodybuilder and aspires to become an international-level athlete and promote a healthy lifestyle. Thirty-five-year-old Subramanyam Praveen from Chittoor town, with two Mr Andhra titles in his bag, says his father, a gym instructor, is his inspiration.

He won his first title, Mr Chittoor, at the age of 18 in 2005. And then there was no stopping him as he decimated his opponents in many competitions thereafter. Even after joining the police department in 2009, he did not quit his passion and hopes. However, the number of events he took part in reduced, and later, he took a year-long break.

In 2018-19, he decided to stage a comeback and, with it, came back his old winning habit. Recently, Praveen won gold in a contest organised by the Indian Bodybuilding Federation in Agra, UP. “My father had professionally trained so many bodybuilders and, by default, became my fitness guru,” he says.