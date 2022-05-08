STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Roja seeks funds for tourism development

She said the state archaeology department was protecting the Buddhist heritage sites of 2,000 years old. 

Published: 08th May 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja on Saturday urged Union Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy to sanction funds for Kakinada and Nellore coastal tourism circuits.

Roja, who met the union minister, sought release of funds from the Centre for tourism development in the State. She also appealed to the Union minister to sanction new pilgrim and heritage destination projects under PRASAD scheme to the State.

She also submitted the DPR for setting up an archaeology museum to the minister and sought funds for the same. Later, Roja visited the Buddhist heritage site of the archaeology department at Thotlakonda in Bheemili mandal. She said the state archaeology department was protecting the Buddhist heritage sites of 2,000 years old. 

Thotlakonda is one of the oldest Buddhist sites and it reflects the glory of Buddhism. She said there was evidence that 11 water tanks were constructed to meet the needs of Buddhist monks. Besides stone pillars, kitchen, dining hall, stupas, Buddhist monks conference hall, Chaitya grihas and other structures will attract visitors,  the minister said and asked the officials to improve basic facilities so as to increase footfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Roja sanction funds Nellore coastal tourism circuits tourism development pilgrim
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp