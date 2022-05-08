Roja seeks funds for tourism development

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja on Saturday urged Union Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy to sanction funds for Kakinada and Nellore coastal tourism circuits.

Roja, who met the union minister, sought release of funds from the Centre for tourism development in the State. She also appealed to the Union minister to sanction new pilgrim and heritage destination projects under PRASAD scheme to the State.

She also submitted the DPR for setting up an archaeology museum to the minister and sought funds for the same. Later, Roja visited the Buddhist heritage site of the archaeology department at Thotlakonda in Bheemili mandal. She said the state archaeology department was protecting the Buddhist heritage sites of 2,000 years old.

Thotlakonda is one of the oldest Buddhist sites and it reflects the glory of Buddhism. She said there was evidence that 11 water tanks were constructed to meet the needs of Buddhist monks. Besides stone pillars, kitchen, dining hall, stupas, Buddhist monks conference hall, Chaitya grihas and other structures will attract visitors, the minister said and asked the officials to improve basic facilities so as to increase footfall.