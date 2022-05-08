Srikakulam tribal pockets reel under drinking water shortage

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Various hamlets in the Srikakulam agency are reeling under acute shortage of drinking water, forcing tribals to trek long distances to collect water from local streams, pits and agriculture wells. Tribals in various hilltop villages of Meliyaputi, Mandasa, Bhamini, Seethampeta, Kotturu, Veeraghattam and Saravakota mandals are facing drinking water shortage since the first week of April. There are a good number of water sources in the district, but the local administration has failed to draw a proper summer action plan.

The State government has set up 1,434 hand pumps, dug 115 wells and launched 115 mini drinking water schemes to provide safe drinking water to the tribals in 20 mandals of Seethampeta agency. The previous government had set up 234 water tanks in hilltop and interior villages in Seethampeta agency with motors and solar systems to avoid power-related difficulties for their functioning during the summer season.

However, many of the water tanks are not functioning due to a lack of maintenance of the solar systems, which were damaged in gales. The grama panchayats have failed to complete the repair works of motors and solar systems due to a shortage of funds. The district, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Rural Water Scheme (RWS) officials have also failed to conduct repair works under the summer action plan.

Speaking to TNIE, Savara Rajani of Kummarigandi village in Seethampeta mandal said, “The borewell near us is not working. So, we are forced to walk at least one kilometer to get drinking water.” Savara Thotayya of Yeguva Dharapuguda village under Goida Gram panchayat, said, “We are facing acute drinking water shortage. We have given many complaints to ITDA officials during the Spandana programme, but in vain. Though the officials are changing, our drinking water issue remains unsolved. I appeal to the government as well as ITDA officials to provide drinking water to my village.”

Tribal leader Savara Mukhalingam said, “Drinking water problem is common in Seethampeta agency every summer due to lack of proper summer action plan. Tribals travel kilometres in search of drinking water. I appeal to the government to provide drinking water to all tribal hamlets by conducting repair works of solar systems and motors.”