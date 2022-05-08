STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will appear before BJP panel: Yatnal  

This comes after a section of BJP leaders in the State demanded disciplinary action against Yatnal.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after stirring a political row by saying that he was given the offer of being made Karnataka Chief Minister if he could cough up Rs 2,500 crore, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday said that he would reply to all the queries of the BJP disciplinary committee if they called him for an inquiry.

This comes after a section of BJP leaders in the State demanded disciplinary action against Yatnal. “If they serve me a notice this time, I will reply and also appear before the disciplinary committee, if the situation demands,” Yatnal said.

Yatnal claimed that BJP State chief Nalin Kumar Kateel had made it clear that he had not targeted the party by his statement. “It was a general statement. Rumours of the party taking disciplinary action against me is all a hype created by the media,” he fumed.   

“Few people don’t want to see me in the cabinet because they are living in fear that if I become a minister, I would bring bulldozers to silence them,” he added. “Many people have approached me via WhatsApp claiming that they have a good bonding with PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda. They claimed that if I arrange the required money, they would refer my name for the CM’s post. I took them to task. I did not say the high command demanded money,” he added.

