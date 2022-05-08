Yellow alert issued in Andhra Pradesh districts 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday morning and severe cyclonic storm by evening on and reach near the north coast of Andhra Pradesh by May 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, at 17:30 hours on Saturday, it lay centered in the bay at 1,140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam

Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. Yellow alert (to be updated) has been issued for May 10 and 11, as there is likelihood of heavy rain at one or two places in North coastal districts. Distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu ports.. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.