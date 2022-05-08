STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Yellow alert issued in Andhra Pradesh districts 

According to the India Meteorological Department  (IMD) bulletin, at 17:30 hours on Saturday, it lay centered in the bay at 1,140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam 

Published: 08th May 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday morning and severe cyclonic storm by evening on and reach near the north coast of Andhra Pradesh by May 10. According to the India Meteorological Department  (IMD) bulletin, at 17:30 hours on Saturday, it lay centered in the bay at 1,140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam 

Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.  Yellow alert (to be updated) has been issued for May 10 and 11, as there is likelihood of heavy rain at one or two places in North coastal districts. Distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu ports.. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bay of Bengal cyclonic storm intensify IMD bulletin thundershowers
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp