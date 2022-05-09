2 Ruia staff demand cash, suspended

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two employees of the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital were suspended after they reportedly took money from patients for providing various services at the hospital.“Two staff members, male nursing orderly (MNO) Giri Prasad and operation theatre assistant Sekhar, have been suspended after the hospital enquiry commission found that they demanded money from the patients”, Hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi said.

The enquiry panel was set up after a patient reported that they were being charged by some of the hospital staff during the course of their treatment, Dr Bharathi explained.“On enquiring with the staff, patients and bystanders in the wards, it was confirmed that the duo demanded the patient to transfer money into their account through PhonePe for administering anaesthesia before shifting the patient to the operation theatre,” the hospital chief said. She further added that the patient had reportedly paid Rs 800 to the staff.

Stating that the enquiry panel is suspecting involvement of two other staff members also, Dr Bharathi said they will be suspended, if the probe finds them guilty. Pointing out that many patients and their relatives attending to them were reluctant to disclose any details about the matter as the enquiry was on record, hospital superintendent Dr Bharathi asserted that strict action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.