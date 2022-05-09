STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawahar Reddy relieved from post of TTD EO after serving 19 months

Similarly, K Sarada Devi has been posted as Commissioner of Youth Services, relieving C Nagarani from Full Additional Charge.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Sunday, the State government relieved KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, from the Full Additional Charge of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer. AV Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of TTD, has been given the Full Additional Charge of EO.

In a modification of orders issued earlier, S Satyanarayana has been put at the disposal of the Skill Development and Training Department to post him as Managing Director of the Skill Development Corporation. Similarly, K Sarada Devi has been posted as Commissioner of Youth Services, relieving C Nagarani from Full Additional Charge.

A Md Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), will continue to hold the Full Additional Charge of Secretary to the Government, Minority Welfare Department, and Commissioner, Minorities Welfare, until further orders. 

Meanwhile, Jawahar Reddy while handing over the charge of TTD Executive Officer to Dharma Reddy at Tirumala, said rendering service as Executive Officer of the world famous Hindu religious organisation TTD was a divine opportunity. He served as TTD Executive Officer for 19 months. He thanked Lord Venkateswara for the great opportunity to serve as the TTD EO. “With the Lord’s blessings, I was able to complete many development projects,” he said.

Earlier, he had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his family. Later, he was given Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Dharma Reddy presented Theertha Prasadams, coffee table book and Srivari photo to Jawahar Reddy.

Later, Dharma Reddy assumed charge as the TTD EO (FAC). He was administered the oath of office and secrecy as TTD Ex-officio Board Member by TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi. Dharma Reddy said he had rendered service as the TTD Additional EO for two-and-a- half years and now the Lord has blessed him as EO FAC. He vowed to focus on pilgrim welfare and other development activities at Tirumala. TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Superintending Engineer 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and ACVSO Siva Kumar Reddy were present. 

Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of TTD, has been given the Full Additional Charge of EO. 
He vowed to focus on pilgrim welfare and development  of Tirumala

