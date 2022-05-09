STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials told to draft plan to reduce road accidents

Published: 09th May 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a series of road accidents reported in Kanchikacherla, Nandigama, Paritala and Keesara mandals, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao on Sunday directed the officials concerned to draft a plan of action for reducing accidents, besides imposing hefty penalties on the violators.

Speaking at a road safety meeting held with the officials of NHAI, RTA, police and R&B officials, Rao said that the officials should focus on reducing road accidents in black zones under Kanchikacherla, Paritala, Nandigama and Keesara mandals. In the last three months, 17 people were killed in 16 road accidents between Kanakadurgamma Varadhi and Gudavalli on NH-16.

While 14 people were killed in 12 road accidents between Tiruvuru and Ibrahimpatnam on NH 30, 20 were killed in 19 road accidents between Jaggaiahpeta and Vijayawada on NH-65.Transport and police officials should monitor speed of vehicles, identifying drivers who drink and drive and their licences should be seized on the spot, he said.

The Collector further said that transport department officials should conduct random checks on worn out vehicles and seize them. Besides that traffic signalling system should be set up at junctions intersecting with the NH, he said.

The NHAI officials were instructed to develop greenery on medians of NH stretch to avoid inconvenience for the vehicle users during the night time. Awareness sessions should be organised for the students and drivers on traffic and usage of helmet.Nandigama MLA M Jaganmohan Rao, NHAI project director Narayana Rao, Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra and other officials were also present.

