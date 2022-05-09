STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police rescue kidnapped kids in 2 hours  

Vizianagaram police on Sunday arrested a woman from Vijayawada on charges of kidnapping two children from their house on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram police on Sunday arrested a woman from Vijayawada on charges of kidnapping two children from their house on Sunday. They handed over the children to their parents. According to Bobbili Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohanrao, G Sobha of Vijayawada had made acquaintance with Kameswara Rao’s family of Donkinivalasa village of Badangi mandal. She used to visit Donkinivalasa village and stay in Kameswara Rao’s house. 

At 11 am on Sunday, she took Rao’s 11 month-old boy Dhanvith and 13-year-old K Susmitha to a nearby shop offering them chocolates.Later, she fled with the two children in a rented car. Finding their children missing, the parents lodged a complaint in Badangi police station.Based on the parents’ complaint, Badangi police swung into action and identified the kidnapper with the help of her cell phone signals. They caught the woman in Rajam within two hours and rescued the two children.They handed over the children to their parents and registered a case against Sobha.  

Speaking to TNIE, Bobbili DSP Mohanrao said, “Primary investigation reveals that she took a car for rent citing that she has a family dispute with her husband. Shoba had made acquaintance with Kameswara Rao’s mother while she went to Vijayawada for labour works. She reportedly asked for two lakhs from Kameswara Rao’s family as loan. However, they refused to give such a big amount to her. She might have kidnapped the children for money.”

