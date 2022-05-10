STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

17-year-old student dies of cardiac arrest at exam centre in Andhra Pradesh

According to Gudur rural police, the student has been identified as Yekollu Venkata Sateesh from Sydapuram mandal

Published: 10th May 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student died before appearing for his board examination in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest.

According to Gudur rural police, the student has been identified as Yekollu Venkata Sateesh from Sydapuram mandal. He was a student of Sri Swarnandhra Bharati Junior College in Gudur town. He arrived for the English paper of the Intermediate board examination on Tuesday at DRW college in Gudur.

While students started arriving at the examination centre from 7.30 a.m. onwards, police conducted checks before allowing them into the examination hall. During the checking, Sateesh informed the police constable that he was feeling pain in the chest. Police asked him to sit aside for some time.

After a few minutes, he suffered severe suffocation and informed the duty constable at the centre. Police immediately shifted him to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital. Gudur police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudur Tirupati
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp