17-year-old student dies of cardiac arrest at exam centre in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student died before appearing for his board examination in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest.

According to Gudur rural police, the student has been identified as Yekollu Venkata Sateesh from Sydapuram mandal. He was a student of Sri Swarnandhra Bharati Junior College in Gudur town. He arrived for the English paper of the Intermediate board examination on Tuesday at DRW college in Gudur.

While students started arriving at the examination centre from 7.30 a.m. onwards, police conducted checks before allowing them into the examination hall. During the checking, Sateesh informed the police constable that he was feeling pain in the chest. Police asked him to sit aside for some time.

After a few minutes, he suffered severe suffocation and informed the duty constable at the centre. Police immediately shifted him to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital. Gudur police registered a case and took up an investigation.