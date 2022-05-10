STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coastal areas in AP gear up to face cyclone Asani’s wrath

Rains, squally winds, touching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, likely over north coastal AP and coastal districts of Odisha
 

Published: 10th May 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen return to the coast and anchor their boats at the harbour in Visakhapatnam on Monday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: North coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to face severe cyclone Asani, which is hurtling towards the coast at a speed of 16 kmph. At 2.30 pm on Monday, it was located 410 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha. 

According to the IMD bulletin, it is very likely to move northwestwards till  May 10 and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off northern AP and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north, northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. 

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11 under the influence of the severe cyclone. Squally wind, touching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, is likely over coastal north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, since Monday afternoon, there has been a change in weather in the north coastal districts of the State. Sky has been overcast and gusty winds have been blowing across. Light to moderate rainfall was reported at isolated places in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. On Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Visakhapatnam and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places in all the regions of the State.  

Rescue teams ready
As part of precautionary measures, rescue and relief personnel and material have been kept ready. People in the coastal villages from Kakinada to Ichapuram in Srikakulam districts have been put on alert. 
ICGS Veera, five Disaster Relief teams with 20 Coast Guard personnel were kept on standby with relief materials at Visakhapatnam.

Control rooms set up
A 24x7 control room with toll free numbers 0891-2590100 and 0891-2590102 was set up at the Visakhapatnam collectorate in view of the cyclone threat. The Collector deputed officials to work in three shifts in the next two days. Staff in three shifts — 8 am to 2pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and 8pm to 8 am — will be working at the control room on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Collector posted six persons, one each from Revenue, SMI, RWS, Medical, Fisheries and Electrical Departments at the control room in each shift.

Frequent alerts against venturing out to sea are being issued for the safety of country boats and dinghies from ROS (V) and ICG ships at sea. In view of the fishing holiday, no motor boats are going into the sea. Even the traditional fishermen, who venture into the sea up to a one km radius, stopped going to the sea in the afternoon. 

District Collectors of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are also closely monitoring the situation. Officials were asked to ensure there is no power disruption to the Intermediate exams centres. Control Rooms have been opened in both the District Collectorates. Meanwhile, East Coast Railway has taken all precautionary measures to meet the challenges posed by cyclone Asani. With experience in past devastating cyclones, East Coast Railway has planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track, if affected by cyclone or heavy rain in view of cyclone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Asani Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp