Nellore: Police exhume youth’s body for postmortem

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Police on Monday exhumed the body of a youth for postmortem, a day after his father allegedly killed and buried him at Janardhan Reddy Colony in Venkateswarapuram. A police team was deployed at the mortuary where the autopsy was conducted on the body of Mallikarjun (24), son of Srinivasulu. In a bid to stop Mallikarjun, an alcoholic, Srinivasulu hit him on the head with a pestle killing him on the spot. Locals alerted the police about the incident.