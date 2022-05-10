STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Police exhume youth’s body for postmortem

Police on Monday exhumed the body of a youth for postmortem, a day after his father allegedly killed and buried him at Janardhan Reddy Colony in Venkateswarapuram. 

Published: 10th May 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Police on Monday exhumed the body of a youth for postmortem, a day after his father allegedly killed and buried him at Janardhan Reddy Colony in Venkateswarapuram. A police team was deployed at the mortuary where the autopsy was conducted on the body of Mallikarjun (24), son of Srinivasulu. In a bid to stop Mallikarjun, an alcoholic, Srinivasulu hit him on the head with a pestle killing him on the spot. Locals alerted the police about the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp