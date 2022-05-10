North Coastal areas of AP gear up to face Asani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: North coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to face severe cyclone Asani, which is hurtling towards the coast at a speed of 16 kmph. At 14:30 hours on Monday, it was located 410 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, it is very likely to move north-westwards till May 10 and reach West central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north, northeast-wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11 under the influence of the severe cyclone. Squally wind, touching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, is likely over coastal north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, since Monday afternoon, there has been a change in weather in north coastal districts of the State. Sky has been overcast and gusty winds have been blowing across. Light to moderate rainfall was reported at isolated places in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Visakhapatnam and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places in all the regions of the State. The daytime temperatures have come down, bringing much-needed relief to people from scorching summer heat. As part of precautionary measures, rescue and relief personnel and material have been kept ready. People in the coastal villages from Kakinada to Ichapuram in Srikakulam districts have been put on alert.

ICGS Veera, 5 Disaster Relief Teams with 20 Coast Guard personnel were kept on standby with relief materials at Visakhapatnam to meet any contingency during the cyclone. A 24x7 control room with toll free numbers 0891-2590100 and 0891-2590102 was set up at the collectorae at Visakhapatnam in view of cyclone threat. The collector deputed officials to work in three shifts in the next two days. Staff in three shifts — 8 am to 2pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and 8pm to 8 am — will be working at the control room at the collectorate on Tuesday and Wednesday. The collector posted six persons, one each from revenue, SMI, RWS, medical, fisheries and electrical at the control room in each shift.

Frequent alerts against venturing out to sea are being issued for the safety of country boats and dinghies from ROS (V) and ICG ships at sea. In view of the fishing holiday, no motor boats are going into the sea. Even the traditional fishermen, who venture into the sea up to a one km radius, stopped going to the sea in the afternoon. The fishermen brought their boats to the coast and anchored them at a safe distance as a precautionary measure.

District collectors of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are also closely monitoring the situation.

Officials were asked to ensure there is no power disruption to the Intermediate exams centres. Control Rooms have been opened in both the district collectorates.

Railway’s preparations

The East Coast Railway has taken all precautionary measures to meet the challenges posed by cyclone Asani. With experience in past devastating cyclones, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track, if affected by cyclone or heavy rain in view of cyclone. A round-the-clock disaster management cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and at divisional headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.

The ECoR has also taken steps on positioning of special teams for early restoration of tracks, signalling system and electrification etc. Diesel locomotives have been kept in position for utilisation during failure of electricity. The ECoR is keeping a close watch on all the stations in Howrah-Chennai mainline. The catch-water drains and side drains have been cleared of silt, vegetation, and other obstructions to ensure free flow of rainwater. The waterways of bridges have been cleared of vegetation and other obstructions. Apart from this, action has been taken for trimming tree branches so that the effect on the cyclone can be avoided.