14,000 women download Disha app

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A workshop on Disha app was conducted by Bapatla police during which over 14,000 women downloaded the app and got themselves registered in a single day, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal.The police organised the workshop to allay misconceptions about the app.

They conducted a special drive and visited bus stands, railway stations, colleges, factories, and several main centres across the district and created awareness among the people.Along with this, lucky draw contests were being conducted for women and mahila police. Five random women, who registered the most number of women on the app, will be selected every week and felicitated.