STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

331 child marriages foiled in three years in erstwhile East Godavari district

As such, officials are pinning hopes on the fairly-new village and ward volunteer system to eradicate the social evil.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

child marriage

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Child marriage, a deeply-rooted social norm, is still rampant in the erstwhile East Godavari. Even as official figures say 331 instances of the practice were stopped in the last three years in the region, many child marriages are performed secretly and manage to avoid from coming under the official scanner. As such, officials are pinning hopes on the fairly-new village and ward volunteer system to eradicate the social evil.

As per the official data, 331 child marriages were prevented so far since 2019 (149 in 2019, 111 in 2020, 57 in 2021 and 14 in 2022 so far). Most of the families which decided to marry off their daughters are from poor financial backgrounds even as the socio-cultural and structural factors played key role.In a recent case, a child marriage was stopped by ICDS officials at a village in Tallarevu mandal. The health of the girl’s father was deteriorating, which prompted the family to marry off their daughter at the age of 14.  

Most of the 331 cases were reported from Rajanagaram, Korukonda and Gokavaram in Rajamahendravaram; Gandepalli, Jaggampeta abd Prattipadu in Kakinada; and Tallarevu,  Mummidivaram and a few other parts in Konaseema area.K Praveena, ICDS-project director, said poverty, financial insecurity, lack of education, patriarchy and gender inequality contribute to child marriages. “A committee has been formed in every village to prevent child marriages. We hold meetings with Anganwadi workers and women associations every month and ask them sensitise people in the villages about the issue,” she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child marriage East Godavari Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp