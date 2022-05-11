Call for effective measures to curb crimes against women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson V Padma has stressed the need for bringing reforms in the system to prevent atrocities against women. Government agencies and private organisations should strive hard for bringing respect to the women in the society, she said.

She participated in a session organised by the commission on ‘Crime Against Women - Solutions’ at the Women and Child Welfare Department office in Kanuru on Tuesday.Speaking on the occasion, Padma expressed her concern over the recent attacks and atrocities against women across the country.

She underscored that NGOs and women’s groups participation was needed in addition to the steps being taken by the government to curb the atrocities. A series of meetings should also be held to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future by taking experts’ suggestions to address specific issues, she said.

Inspired by the Disha Act, the government has curbed attacks against women in the State to some extent. For instance, the verdict in the Ramya case was given in eight months while the case of assault on a foreign woman in Nellore was given in three months. The perpetrators are afraid to commit crimes if they are punished as soon as possible, she said.

The government will discuss with the NGOs and utilise all the systems to take effective measures to protect women at the village level, Padma avowed.CID Additional SP KVG Sarita said the spate of attacks on women and girls was a matter for concern. It is the responsibility of parents to protect their children from the influence of drugs, she sid.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali representative Keerthi said parent committees in schools are a decorative element now, instead steps should be taken to sensitise children on issues such as education and social behaviour. Parent committees should work hard to move in the right direction to protect children from abuse, she said.

Integrated Child Development Scheme Project Director G Uma Devi, Andhra University Women’s Studies Coordinator P Usha and representatives from various NGOs participated in the awareness session.