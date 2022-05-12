STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government releases eight GOs on pay revision

They appealed to the government to implement 16% HRA to employees working in the headquarters of 13 new districts.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued eight orders pertaining to implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and circulated the GO copies to leaders of the employees' associations during a meeting held in the Secretariat.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Shashi Bushan Kumar said apart from the eight GOs, two more GOs would be issued either on Wednesday night or on Thursday. Some more GOs will also be released soon in this regard.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat said all measures are being taken to implement the PRC pending issues. Similarly, all the pending bills of employees will also be cleared on a priority basis, he said.

The employees' association leaders said though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to clear all the pending bills of employees by April 30, they are yet to get GPF loans, APGLI and other dues. They appealed to the government to implement 16 per cent HRA to employees working in the headquarters of 13 new districts.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh pay revision Pay Revision Commission
Comments

