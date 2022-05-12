New born abandoned in train toilet near Andhra Pradesh's Simhachalam station

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An unidentified woman gave birth to a baby boy on the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Bokaro Express (13351) and abandoned him in the washbasin of a toilet in B-1 coach. A passenger alerted the on board chief ticket inspector, V Brahmaji, as he heard the baby cry in the toilet around 8.20 am on Wednesday after the train left Simhachalam station.

The TTE informed the train escorting staff M Ramki. The RPF personnel rescued the baby and shifted him to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam. The baby is said to be in a stable condition and has been shifted to KGH.

Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair) Anup Satpathy announced an award for the TTE and offered to bear all expenses for the upbringing of the child even if the mother comes forward and identifies herself.