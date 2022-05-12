No further action in four sedition cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the Supreme Court order keeping the sedition law on hold, instructing both the Centre and State governments to refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking coercive steps under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, till its re-examination is completed, the proceedings in four cases filed under the section in the State will be stopped.

Section 124A says that "whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government estab­lished by law shall be punished with im­prisonment for life, to which fine may be added".

According to information obtained from the National Crime Records Bureau and the State crime records, there are three cases under Section 124 A registered in Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2020, while Andhra Pradesh CID registered a case against Narsapuram MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju in 2021 for indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government.

Out of three cases, two were booked against 63 persons, including tribals and human right activists at Munchingput of Visakhapatnam rural and Piduguralla police stations in October 2020 alleging Maoist links.

"The arrested in the three cases registered will be released immediately and proceedings in the case filed against Narsapuram MP will be stopped," said a senior police official.