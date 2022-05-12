STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa initiate steps to extern YSR Congress leader YS Konda Reddy

The move to extern Konda Reddy was initiated on the instruction of his close relative and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Published: 12th May 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader YS Konda Reddy

YSR Congress leader YS Konda Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa police have initiated the process to extern YSR Congress leader YS Konda Reddy from the district, two days after he was arrested for allegedly threatening the employees of a construction company.

The move to extern Konda Reddy was initiated on the instruction of his close relative and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan has sent a proposal to the District Collector seeking Konda Reddy’s externment.

"This step is part of the efforts by the State government to provide corruption-free good governance to the public. There are other cases filed against Konda Reddy, apart from the one registered based on the complaint by the employees of SRK Constructions," the SP said.  

The Chakrayapet police had arrested Konda Reddy from Kadapa town on Monday for trying to extort money from the management of the construction firm, which was constructing a road between Vempalle and Rayachoti.

Soon after Konda Reddy’s arrest, Jagan instructed the officers concerned to act according to the law. The accused was also YSRC in-charge of party affairs in Chakrayapet mandal. A case was registered under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Meanwhile, a court in Lakkireddypalle granted bail to Konda Reddy, and he was released from the Rayachoti sub-jail on Wednesday. Cases of extortion can be reported on 14400 or 100. The SP can be reached at 9440796900 to lodge a complaint. 

