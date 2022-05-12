Repair roads on the lines of Nadu-Nedu scheme: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite road repair works in the State and set up a photo gallery by taking pictures of the roads before and after the repairs.

Holding a review meeting on the condition of roads and the progress of repair works on Wednesday, he said like never before road repair works have been taken up in a planned manner in the State. A total of Rs 2,500 crore is being spent to develop R&B roads and Rs 1,072.92 crore to repair Panchayat Raj roads.

Accusing the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the issue, Jagan advised the authorities to create an awareness among the public on how much amount is being spent by the government on road repairs, compared to the previous regime.

He asserted that the pictures of roads should be taken before and after executing repair works on the lines of Nadu-Nedu programme covering government schools and hospitals.

Further, the Chief Minister emphasised on completing pending bridges, approach roads and road over bridges on a war-footing and making them ready by next year. He instructed the authorities to maintain quality in the construction of roads duly following the stipulated guidelines and prescribed standards.

The officials should focus on restoration of damaged bridges and culverts in Nivar cyclone in the erstwhile Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts on a permanent basis, he averred.

The officials informed him that Rs 2,500 crore is being spent to repair 7,804 km stretch of R&B roads. Out of the total 1,168 works, 522 have already been completed and the rest will be ready before the commencement of monsoon.

Under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA), 233 roads and bridges are being built at a cost of Rs 2479 crore. The first phase of works will be completed by August. Construction of 33 Road over Bridges will be taken up under the NIDA phase 2 from December. As part of development of road infrastructure, 38 new RoBs are being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,662 crore and Rs 915 crore is being spent to repair the bridges damaged in Nivar cyclone

The officials also informed him that works under NDB phase-1 will be started by the end of May and 1,244 km length of roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 3,014 crore. Under NDB phase-2, 1,268 km length of roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 3,386 crore, which will take off in December.

A total of 99 National Highway works are underway. A total of 3,079.94 km stretch of roads is being expanded at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore. I

n addition to these works, six projects at a cost of Rs 15,875 crore have been taken up to develop the road connectivity in the State, which includes developing Bengaluru - Chennai, Chittoor - Chennai, Raipur - Visakhapatnam, Solapur -Kurnool, Hyderabad - Visakhapatnam, Nagpur - Vijayawada roads.

The DPRs are ready for the construction of seven more national highways in the State, which will cost Rs 41,654 crore. The government has also taken up repairs of 3,705 km length of Panchayat Raj roads at a cost of Rs 1,072.92 crore from 2019 to 2022 at a cost of Rs 2,131 crore. Apart from this, the government has also spent Rs 308 crore on 444 km length of BT approach roads, the officials explained.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, R&B Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary of Transport MT Krishna Babu and other officials were present.

