Andhra Pradesh to highlight investment opportunities at World Economic Forum meet

Published: 13th May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Gudivada Amarnathat a curtain raiser event of the World Economic Forum at the Secretariat in Velagapudi

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Gudivada Amarnathat a curtain raiser event of the World Economic Forum at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday unveiled the Andhra Pradesh logo to be displayed at the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting to be held at Davos from May 22 to 26.

The Andhra Pradesh logo depicts the dedication and significance of the people-centric sustainable governance policies of the State government. He also released a booklet on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are being implemented with a strong commitment towards environment, social welfare and governance. 

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the plenty of investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh will be highlighted at the WEF meeting, besides the theme 'People, Progress and Possibilities'. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lead a delegation to Davos and hold 13 bilateral meetings.

He will also meet heads of more than 35 global companies/MNCs.About 2,200 global leaders from across business, government, academia, international organisations, civil society and from other sectors will attend the WEF meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation, led by the Chief Minister, is planning to meet the global leaders at WEF to translate the State's sustainable development measures into long-term investment in sustainable solutions.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation will leverage the platform to discuss and share the future mission and strategy of the state government towards making the State a preferred destination for investments. 

Jagan will also showcase the State's transformational journey through new governance paradigms with the SDG aligned policies in areas such as eradication of poverty, providing universal health care, quality education and skill development, reforming agriculture to improve farmers’ income and preparing the State for the future growth, he said. 

The focus areas will cover initiatives that are already in place like Rythu Bharosa Kendras, doorstep delivery of essential commodities, usage of drones in governance, single desk portal for investors, decentralised governance through ward and village secretariats, port-led industrial corridor development, prosperity and opportunities across various sectors of growth, renewable energy and SDG-driven growth.

It will also evaluate various investment opportunities across the potential sectors to promote state's growth, he said.

Andhra Pradesh delegation

The Andhra Pradesh delegation comprises Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (Industries) and Buggana Rajendranath (Finance), Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and senior IAS officers.

The Chief Minister has been invited to the 52nd WEF annual meeting. He will meet World Economic Forum founder Prof Klaus Schwab and president Borge Brende

Special sessions

The Andhra Pradesh delegation, in association with the CII, will organise three sessions at the WEF annual meet. They include session on Healthcare on May 23, Education and Skilling on May 24 and Transition to Decarbonised Economy on May 25.

Forum Partner

Andhra Pradesh is elevated from being a 'Forum Member Associate' to the 'Forum Platform Partner' by signing the 'Platform Partnership for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains' with the WEF. It will be signed in the presence of  WEF founder Prof Klaus Schwabb.

