STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital

Police said that Srijana complained of stomach ache on Wednesday morning and was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors administered IV fluids before discharging her.

Published: 13th May 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Marriage

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The excitement and celebratory mood at a wedding turned into gloom and then grief as the bride collapsed minutes before tying the knot and died at a hospital in Madhurawada here. The bride, Srijana (22), and her family, natives of Jalamuru in Srikakulam, had shifted to Hyderabad a decade ago.

On May 7, they came to Visakhapatnam for the wedding. The woman, a BCom graduate, was to marry a man from PM Palem in the city. The bride's family was staying at an accommodation arranged by the groom’s family.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Visakhapatnam (North) ACP Srinivas said that Srijana complained of stomach ache on Wednesday morning and was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors administered IV fluids before discharging her. 

Srijana was reportedly feeling better and attended her reception at 7 pm. Around 10 pm, she suddenly collapsed on the pandal, just 15 minutes before the auspicious time. "She was immediately taken to the same hospital. Around 2 am, she was shifted to a corporate hospital as her condition worsened. Srijana died at 8.50 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment," the ACP said.

Quoting doctors, the officer said she might have consumed 'some poison'. "Srijana's parents lodged a complaint urging the police to probe the cause of death," he said. A case under IPC Section 174 (suspicious death) was registered based on a complaint by the bride's father, Munjeti Eswara Rao. 

As per the FIR, ahead of the sangeet function on May 8, Srijana had consumed pills for three days to delay her period. Meanwhile, police also found seeds of a poisonous fruit in Srijana's bag.

While it has been suspected that the bride might have consumed the toxic seeds, her parents asserted that the marriage was fixed with her consent. Srijana's friends, too, confirmed that she had consented to the alliance.

ACP Srinivas said the body has been shifted to KGH for postmortem and that the exact cause of death can be ascertained once the report comes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam bride death Bride wedding death Madhurawada
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp