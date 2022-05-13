Clear Rs 17.5 crore pending bills: Transport Department to Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Transport department has reportedly written to the State government seeking clearance of pending bills of Rs 17.5 crore pertaining to vehicles used for convoys of VVIPs in the State in the last three years.

In the letter, the RTA officials stated that they cannot arrange vehicles for the convoys of VVIPs if the government fails to clear the pending bills at the earliest. A family going on a pilgrimage was stranded in Ongole recently after the RTA officials took away its car for CM's convoy.

When contacted, a senior RTA official said around Rs 4.5 crore per annum will be spent to arrange vehicles for convoys of VVIPs.

In a recent meeting, the RTA authorities had taken the matter to the notice of Transport Minister P Vishwaroop. They also urged the government to clear the pending bills at the earliest, besides allocating a budget from the special account before the commencement of CM's district visits.