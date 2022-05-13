Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to ask for another term: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of crossing all limits in order to suppress all voices of dissent against his oppressive regime, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said the former has no moral right to ask for another term to rule the State.

Stating that Pulivendula gangs went to the extent of threatening to throw bombs at CBI officials if they continued their probe into the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Naidu asked where was the safety for the common citizens in Andhra Pradesh when the CBI investigation officers received serious threats.

Everybody in the State knew who tried hard to change 'axe attack' into 'heart attack'. The CBI had to file a case as the 'useless' Andhra Pradesh police could not restrain the goons, he said.

The TDP chief addressed roadshows at Singalapalli, Pogurupalli and other places on the second day of his visit to Kuppam constituency. He also took part in Patalamma temple jatara. Naidu said that the people's violent revolt against the Sri Lanka rulers should serve as a lesson to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the state police.

Naidu warned of serious consequences if the YSRC rulers continued to suppress the people by misusing the police force. The Sri Lanka police and army tried to suppress the people there but eventually the Prime Minister had to resign and run away.

In a release, Naidu described the non-payment of the Chief Minister’s convoy bills as an indication of the prevailing financial crisis in the State. The TDP chief termed it ‘shameful’ that the government dues to taxi drivers rose to Rs 17.5 crore over the past three years.