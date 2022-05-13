STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jindal Power's waste-to-energy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur to be inaugrated on June 5

Guntur Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that it is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, where waste-to-energy plant has been set up as part of solid waste management.

Jindal Steel and Power (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Jindal Power Project set up at Naidupet in Guntur on June 5, said Guntur Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri. On Thursday, she inspected the plant and reviewed arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Speaking on the occasion, she said it is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, where waste-to-energy plant has been set up as part of solid waste management. Over 1,200 tonnes of waste from seven municipalities along with GMC and VMC will be utilised at the plant to produce 15 MW of electricity.

Along with this, the CM will also launch 220 e-autos as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme, she added. She discussed arrangements for a helipad, avenue plantation, meeting spot, and parking with engineering and town planning department officials. Jindal AP Projects president MV Chari, and GMC officials were also present.

