Response to 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' is good: Andhra Pradesh government advisor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers and people's representatives under 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' are visiting every household in the State to explain what the YSR Congress government did in the last three years and how it has kept every promise made to the people in its two-page election manifesto, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs).

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Sajjala, who is also YSR Congress general secretary, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked every MLA to visit every household under the purview of his Assembly segment, including those who sympathise with Opposition TDP, to get the feedback on the government.

"Our people are visiting the households with heads held high and with a pride of being able to fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto," he said.

Sajjala said during such visits, some people were intentionally raising issues like denial of welfare benefits to them though they were found to be not eligible for schemes. "They are posting the videos of the same on social media with titles like confrontation with the government to mislead people. I dare TDP leaders and cadre to accompany the ruling party leaders while they are visiting the households and record the same and post it," Sajjala said.

He maintained that they are receiving overwhelming response from the people to Gadapa Gadapaku and said if they had not done anything why should they go to people, instead of visiting them just before elections like TDP.

"We have not made any false promises and lured people with false assurances like Chandranna Bima and some Kanuka. We are going to people with a questionnaire asking them to fill it and they are scoring our performance. If TDP people come with us, they will know the reality and who is confronting whom and what is happening," he said.