We are not the same after tending to COVID patients, say nurses of Guntur Government Hospital

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: P Maneesha, a 32-year-old nurse at the Government General Hospital here, was relieved of COVID-19 duties months ago. During the peak first and second waves, she was attending to patients who kept flowing into the ward.

Months later, the fearsome memories of peak COVID days keep gushing back, giving her sleepless nights. All through these months, she has been battling insomnia. "I witnessed people, some very young, who had tested positive for coronavirus. The fear of whether they would pull through was very visible in their eyes. Their family members, too, were distressed at the uncertainty that had befallen them. Those sights still make me shudder," she recalled.

Going down the memory lane, Maneesha said the initial COVID days were hard. "Everything was new - long hours, heavy work stress, fatigue, the uncomfortable extended hours in personal protection equipment and staying away from family for long to insulate them. We used to break down, unable to handle it all," she said.

After the pandemic had ebbed, the medical community -- the front-line warriors -- realised what they meant to the society. "We got recognition and most importantly, respect. Earlier, many of my relatives used to frown at my choice of profession, but they are now praising my hard work. I feel happy and content," she added.

Nurses played a crucial role, even ignoring their personal comfort, to tend to patients amidst the pandemic. They were also in the forefront during the vaccination drive, inoculating and providing a protective cover to people against the deadly virus that almost brought the world to its knees. The medical community, however, refused to be bogged down and fought a valiant fight against all odds.

For nurse Neerja, the days of peak COVID was an emotional roller-coaster ride. "We worked three shifts daily for months. Though the fatigue, anxiety, and fear were manageable, losing our colleagues was hard. It made us more worried. However, we had to keep it all to ourselves and make a pleasant appearance in front of patients to keep their confidence and hopes high," she recalled the days of fear, grief and uncertainty, which failed to dampen the nurses' indomitable spirit.

The tough experience made them tougher, stronger and more resolute. "It made us understand our limits. Realising our strengths and weaknesses helped us march on with confidence. We can now face almost any situations both in our professional and personal life," she added, reminding one of proverb, "when the going gets tough, the tough gets going".

On the International Nurses’ Day and the 201st birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale on May 12, the World Health Organisation highlighted the importance of nurses who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.

Among them was 27-year-old Ramani. "I had little experience, but the pandemic taught me life lessons, including managing stress and connecting with patients," she said.