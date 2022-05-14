Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board plans roadshow in Japan to attract investments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) is planning to conduct a roadshow in Japan under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During a meeting with representatives from Japan on Friday, APEDB Chief Executive Officer J Subrahmanyam said a round table meeting will also be organised with CEOs of Japanese companies in the state. The State stands as a destination for the industrial atmosphere that Japan wants, he said.

The Japanese delegation said they are ready to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh. They also discussed the rule of 75 per cent employment to locals in industries. Informing that the state government has already partnered with the Yokohama Industries in skill training, the APEDB CEO explained that the Chief Minister is giving priority to provide necessary skill training to youth to meet the requirements of the industry.

He said the government has also embarked on setting up Japanese Industrial Township near Sri City SEZ. Apart from setting up a help desk exclusively for Japanese companies, Japanese language translators were also arranged in Sri City, he explained.