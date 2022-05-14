Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education withdraws nod to 24 private colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has withdrawn permission to 24 private unaided degree colleges. As many as 354 programmes in 209 private unaided degree colleges have also been withdrawn from 2021-22.

It has issued show-cause notices to 41 colleges, which failed to get affiliation from the respective university for the last three years and to the colleges that did not make admissions in some of their programmes for the last three years.

The college managements have been directed to submit a written explanation. Going by the report submitted by a committee on April 7, and also the documents submitted by the colleges and the written statements, the APSCHE issued orders withdrawing permission to the 24 private unaided degree colleges.