Southwest Monsoon to hit Andhra Pradesh early

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, rainfall occurred at several places over Rayalaseema and at few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru rains

Image for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The MeT department warns of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning  at Isolated places in Rayalaseema region and light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places in the region on Saturday. Coastal districts are likely to have light to moderate rains at one or two places.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, rainfall occurred at several places over Rayalaseema and at few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported at Vempalle in Kadapa district. One to three cm of rain was reported at several places in Rayalaseema and a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh. 

This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27.

Similarly, early monsoon is expected in Andhra Pradesh, which normally sees onset of monsoon in the mid-first week or second week of June.  Maximum daytime temperature reported in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday was 38.1 degree Celsius in Duvva village of Tanuku mandal in West Godavari district.

Rains predicted in coastal areas today      

The IMD warns of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning  at Isolated places in Rayalaseema region and light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places on Saturday. Coastal districts are likely to have light to moderate rains.

